Kolkata rape-murder case: Bengal doctors hold torch rally ahead of key SC hearing today

Junior doctors from various government hospitals in West Bengal, along with other citizens, carried out torch rallies across the state on Sunday. Kolkata rape-murder case: Junior doctors, along with citizens, hold a torch rally demanding the security of medics in hospitals and justice for the victim who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata.(Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)

The agitation came a day before a key Supreme Court hearing on the case of rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor at the RG Kar medical college and hospital in Kolkata.

The demonstrating medics, who had held a 41-day cease-work protest over the incident, are demanding justice for the victim and calling for improved security at their workplaces.

The rallies took place at several locations, such as RG Kar Hospital, Sagore Dutta Hospital, SSKM Hospital, Calcutta Medical College, and Jadavpur in south Kolkata, reported PTI.

Organised by the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front - an umbrella group representing medics from various medical college hospitals in the state - the rallies also highlighted the need to end a “threat culture” in medical colleges, where students reportedly face intimidation.

The renewed protests were also sparked after an alleged assault on three doctors and three nurses at Sagore Dutta Hospital, which the medics claimed demonstrated the government's failure to provide promised security.

Bengal doctors threaten to resume cease-work

On Saturday, junior doctors from West Bengal had threatened to resume total cease-work on Monday after observing the state government's submission on their safety and security at workplaces during the hearing of the RG Kar case in the Supreme Court.

“We are giving an ultimatum to the state government. If the government fails to take any positive measures to strengthen security in hospitals and gear up hospital infrastructure, we will go on a full-fledged strike again from Monday,” a junior doctor said late on Saturday night.

Kolkata rape-murder case

The woman trainee doctor at the RG Kar hospital was found dead in the seminar room on the morning of August 9. According to the autopsy report and initial probe, the victim was severely hurt and sexually assaulted.

A day after the incident, the Kolkata police arrested the main accused, Sanjay Roy, after he was seen entering the building around the estimated time of the crime in a CCTV footage, and his Bluetooth headphones were found near the crime scene.

The case was later handed over to the CBI.

Shortly after the incident, massive protests rocked the country, demanding an immediate justice for the victim.

(With inputs from PTI)