Kolkata rape-murder case: Doctors reach secretariat for talks with CM Mamata Banerjee

A group of junior doctors agitating over the alleged rape and murder of a female colleague reached the West Bengal state secretariat, Nabanna, for crucial talks in the presence of chief minister Mamata Banerjee to resolve the impasse. The delegation, comprising 30 medics, defied the state government’s mandate to limit the number to 15, reported PTI. Sticking to their original demand, 30 medics went to Nabanna instead of 15 people as mandated by the state government.(ANI / video screengrab)

They reached the venue at around 5:25pm, 25 minutes past the scheduled start of the meeting. The junior doctors were seen waiting outside the Nabanna Sabhaghar, the meeting venue, until 5:45 p.m. as they completed entry formalities, according to the report.

While leaving for Nabanna, the doctors made it clear that they would not settle for anything less than a live stream of the talks, a demand that had been previously rejected by the state chief secretary.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal chief secretary Manoj Pant had issued a fresh appeal for the junior doctors to attend the meeting with chief minister Banerjee at 5 pm. The state government had, however, rejected the demand for a live telecast, offering instead to record the proceedings to ensure transparency. Pant’s letter also limited the delegation size to 15, which was met with resistance from the protesting doctors.

"The meeting shall not be Live telecast. However, the same can be recorded to maintain transparency," Pant stated in his communication to the doctors.

As of the latest reports, no final decision has been reached regarding the live streaming of the meeting.

The refusal to allow a live stream drew criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Amit Malviya, BJP IT cell head, took to social media to express scepticism over the government's offer to record the meeting. "Well, the WB Govt couldn’t preserve vaginal swab of the rape and murder victim of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital. They couldn’t even produce the challan, and they expect the Junior Doctors to trust them?" Malviya posted on X.

The junior doctors have been staging a sit-in outside the West Bengal Health Department’s office in Salt Lake, demanding justice for their colleague, whose body was found with severe injuries on August 9 at RG Kar Medical College. Their protest has significantly disrupted healthcare services at state-run hospitals.

What are their demands?

The doctors are calling for increased security measures for female healthcare workers and the suspension of several officials, including the Kolkata Police Commissioner, accusing them of mishandling the case.

The investigation into the alleged rape and murder of the 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College is currently being overseen by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), following orders from the Calcutta High Court.

