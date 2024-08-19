Kolkata rape-murder victim's father recounts horror: 'She was draped in bedsheet'

The father of the 31-year-old trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of the RG Kar hospital in Kolkata, recounted the horrifying moment he saw the body of his daughter. In an interview, the victim's father said there were no clothes on her body and she was only draped in a bedsheet. Medics paint slogans inside Kolkata Medical College and Hospital campus condemning the rape and murder of a trainee medic at a government-run hospital, in Kolkata.(Reuters)

He said he had to wait for over three hours to see his daughter's body.

"I received a call at 11 pm, reached the hospital at 12 am, and only at 3:30 am did I finally see her body," he told NDTV in an interview.

"Only I know what I went through when I saw her. There were no clothes on her body. She was only draped in a bedsheet. Her legs were apart, with one hand on her head," he told the channel.

He said his family lost everything. They just want justice to her daughter.

He told the channel that she was not assaulted by just one person. He said it was possible that more than one person was involved in the crime.

The police have arrested a Kolkata police's civic volunteer for the rape and murder. The man, identified as Sanjoy Roy, was seen entering the building where the body was found. The police also found a Bluetooth headphone near the body, which was paired to Roy's phone.

The woman's autopsy report said she was strangled to death. The report also mentions that there was evidence of "forceful penetration/insertion in her genitalia", which indicates sexual assault.

16 external and nine internal injuries were found on the body of the woman.

The report said "white thick viscid fluid" was found inside her private parts.

There was no mention of any fracture in the report.