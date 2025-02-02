Kolkata RG Kar medical student, 20, found hanging inside her room: Reports

A 20-year-old second-year medical student of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was allegedly found hanging in her room at the ESI quarters in Kamarhati, The Times of India reported. She lived with her mother, a doctor at the local ESI hospital. The report, citing the police sources, added that she may have been struggling with depression. Kolkata RG Kar student found dead (file image)

The incident came to light after her mother tried several times to contact her, but failed. After the mother could not reach the medical student, the woman went to her room in the hospital quarters.

“Despite repeated calls, there was no response from her. Eventually, her mother broke open the door and found her hanging. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead,” The Times of India quoted a senior police officer of the Barrackpore Commissionerate as saying.

No suicide note was found, the report added.

The medical student was immediately rushed to the hospital but was declared dead, The Telegraph reported

The deceased's father is a senior official at a nationalised bank and is posted in Mumbai, the report added.

The police have launched an unnatural death investigation into the matter. The body has been sent for postmortem at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital. RG Kar Hospital officials said was generally quiet, the ToI report added.

RG Kar rape-murder case

The incident comes days after Sanjay Roy, a convict in the sensational rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical and Hospital, was sentenced to life term till death by a Sealdah court in Kolkata.

On January 20, the civil and criminal court of Sealdah found Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The post-graduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 last year, triggering nationwide outrage.

The investigation into the case was handed to the CBI by the Calcutta high court.

However, the parents of the doctor claimed that the investigation was done half-heartedly and other culprits involved in the crime were shielded.

Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).