Search
Mon, Aug 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Kolkata-bound Air India Express flight returns to Bengaluru following tech snag

PTI |
Published on: Aug 04, 2025 12:36 pm IST

The flight IX2718, operated with an Airbus A320 aircraft, returned after being airborne for over two hours.

A Kolkata-bound Air India Express plane returned to Bengaluru due to a technical issue on Sunday evening.

An Airbus A320 aircraft, operated by Air India Ltd, prepares to land at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi(Bloomberg/File)
An Airbus A320 aircraft, operated by Air India Ltd, prepares to land at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi(Bloomberg/File)

The flight IX2718, operated with an Airbus A320 aircraft, returned after being airborne for over two hours, according to information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

Also Read | IndiGo bans passenger who slapped co-flier on Mumbai-Kolkata flight

"One of our flights from Bengaluru returned to the airport following a technical issue. The aircraft circled to reduce fuel and weight before executing a safe, precautionary landing," an Air India Express spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

Also Read | Lucknow airport set for runway expansion, more int’l flights

An alternate aircraft was arranged to ferry the passengers to Kolkata.

The airline is investigating the technical snag in the aircraft.

Details about the number of passengers onboard the flight were not disclosed.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Kolkata-bound Air India Express flight returns to Bengaluru following tech snag
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On