Lucknow airport set for runway expansion, more int’l flights

LUCKNOW Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) is set to undergo a runway expansion, increasing its length from 2744 metres to 3500 metres. Once complete, the extended runway will make it possible to launch direct flights from Lucknow to the US and Europe, a long-standing public demand. Currently, Lucknow offers direct international flights to 11 destinations — including Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur. (File Photo)

This upgrade is essential to accommodate large, fuel-laden wide-body aircraft capable of flying non-stop to distant global destinations. The move aims to enable non-stop long-haul international flights, especially to destinations in America and Europe, which currently require passengers to connect via Delhi, Mumbai, or other metro airports.

Currently, Lucknow offers direct international flights to 11 destinations — including Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur.

The airport administration’s long-pending proposal to extend the runway has received in-principle approval from the government. The district magistrate has now sought detailed land records from the airport authorities to kickstart the land acquisition process. Once the necessary 53 acres of land is acquired, the existing runway will be extended by 700 metres.

District magistrate Vishak G said: “I have sought all the Gata-wise land records from the airport administration so that the process of land acquisition could be completed at the earliest. The airport expansion is an important process for the state capital.”

If acquisition is completed and construction begins on schedule in the next three months, the work on expansion could start after that and Lucknow could soon join India’s limited list of cities capable of handling non-stop, intercontinental flights.

According to the airport administration, the expansion isn’t just about longer flights — it’s about safer and more efficient aviation. A longer runway provides a greater safety margin for pilots during take-off and landing, especially during adverse weather or in fully loaded aircraft.

According to aviation experts, once the extension is complete, ultra-long-haul wide-body aircraft like the Airbus A380, Boeing 747-8, Boeing 777-300ER and Airbus A350 will be able to operate directly from Lucknow.

The runway extension project has already received clearance from the environmental committee and work has begun on clearing 150 metres of space on either side of the runway. The land acquisition will cover Raheemabad, Mohammadpur Bhaktikhera, Gadaura and other nearby villages in the Sarojini Nagar area.

Some delays have occurred due to resistance from local landowners, but district officials confirm that the process is now moving forward in coordination with airport authorities.

BENEFITS

Direct flights to America and Europe.

Significant time and cost savings by avoiding multi-stop journeys.

Greater accessibility for NRIs, students, medical travellers, and exporters.

Boost to tourism, investment and enhanced cargo capacity in central UP.