KP business stalwarts join hands to launch Global Kashmiri Pandit Business Foundation

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 22:10 IST

Kashmiri Pandits, who have borne the brunt of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, have been asking the government to help the community rebuild their lives. A group of community stalwarts scattered across the world has decided to chip in with a foundation. It will help create a sustainable ecosystem to incubate start-ups and encourage young entrepreneurs to scale up their businesses to the next level.

The Global Kashmiri Pandit Business Foundation (GKPBF) was formally launched on 22 October, a day marked in the memories of Kashmiri Pandits as a Black Day when tribals backed by Pakistani army invaded Jammu and Kashmir in 1947.

The foundation hopes the community would have something positive to remember the day for. “22nd October of year 2020 would be known as a historic day for Kashmiri Pandit (KP) community in the world,” said a statement issued by the foundation that hopes to build the ground for a new legacy.

A little over 40 years after the 1947 invasion, the Kashmiri Pandit families in Kashmir found themselves under attack again in 1990 when Pakistan backed terrorists forced Pandits out of the Kashmir Valley.

“But they forgot that we are seeds, we bloomed again after getting scattered all around the globe,” said founder and GKPBF director DK Bakshi.

“Three decades of struggle put in by the most peaceful, educated but resilient community of KPs with utter confidence and grit came, saw and conquered the world. The talent in the community is absolutely of the highest order and today you name any country and you will find KP community there trying to work towards development of their families and future generations and giving it back to them who gave them those opportunities,” said DK Bakshi.

The foundation, formally launched on 22 October at an online event, was the first step.

The GKPBF co-founders include Ash Raina from Brisbane, Australia, DK Bakshi from Thailand, Jyotsna Fotedar from Gurugram India, Ravi Kachroo from Bangalore India, Vinod K. Pandita from Gurgaon, India and Vidya Bhushan Dhar from Toronto, Canada.

Three KP business stalwarts Dr Ashok Kaul from Ottawa, Moti Kaul from Mumbai and Uday Chalu from Gurugram joined the online event to commit their support as mentors and guides for the community’s next generation.

The foundation statement said the new resurgent, young and not-so-young KPs needed something different to focus and it can only happen only if the community is prosperous and has growing businesses around the world.