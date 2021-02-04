KP Radhakrishnan, MGR’s long-time associate, passes away in Chennai
KP Ramakrishnan, the bodyguard and body double of matinee idol-turned-former chief minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) founder MG Ramachandran (MGR), passed away on Wednesday.
Ramakrishnan, a nonagenarian who passed away due to illness in Chennai had been associated with MGR for more than four decades. Condolences poured in, including from chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami.
Ramakrishnan was born in 1930 in Palakkad and shifted to erstwhile Madras, now Chennai, for better opportunities where he met MGR. He first played MGR’s body double in Nadodi Mannan. He continued to do so particularly in movies where MGR played dual roles and in stunt scenes in several films such as Kudiyirundha Koyil, Maattukara Velan and Sundarapandian.
He later became MGR’s personal bodyguard, accompanied him during campaigns and travelled with him across the country. He also accompanied former chief minister J Jayalalithaa during her campaigns.
