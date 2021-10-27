Kranti extends support to Sameer Wankhede, terms Malik’s allegations baseless

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal head Sameer Wankhede’s wife criticised Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Nawab Malik on Wednesday for making allegations that the NCB zonal head took the job by falsely claiming that he belong to the Scheduled Caste community.

Kranti Redkar Wankhede said that the Wankhedes never denied anything but pointed out that they will not let lies prevail, referring to the tweet by Nawab Malik where he posted pictures of Wankhede and Dr Shabana Quraishi, Wankhede’s first wife.

“Sameer Wankhede knew that he was a Hindu and hence he understood that his marriage would be registered under the Special Marriage Act. He did that and we have legal documents to prove that. You can see that both of them are aware that they belong to different religions and both of them have signed these documents,” Kranti said.

“Sameer Wankhede was not involved in any wrongdoing. He is an honest person and has always spoken the truth. The more people try to smear him with false accusations it will only help emerge stronger. His father and his wife are with him,” she further added.

The tussle between Malik and Wankhede intensified after the former shared a picture of Wankhede with his first wife Dr Quraishi. Malik also claimed that Wankhede got an IRS job by allegedly showing false documents citing that he was from the SC community.

“"I want to make it clear that the issue I am exposing of Sameer Dawood Wankhede is not about his religion. I want to bring to light the fraudulent means by which he has obtained a caste certificate to get an IRS job and has deprived a deserving Scheduled Caste person of his future,” the NCP leader said via a tweet. Malik accused the NCB zonal head several times of extortion and arresting people on false cases following the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month in a drugs bust case from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

