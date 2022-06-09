Kshama Bindu gets married to self in '1st sologamy in India' , steers clear of row

Gujarat woman Kshama Bindu who created a row by announcing her plan to marry herself in the first-ever sologamy in India has got married in a private ceremony at her residence on Wednesday, instead of the much-publicised date June 11, to steer clear of controversy. No priest was present to solemnise the wedding, reports said. Also Read: Sologamy: Gujarat woman to marry herself on June 11

Earlier, Kshama Bindu said she will get married at a temple following all the rituals but faced resistance from local BJP leader Sunita Shukla who said she will not allow the wedding at the temple as marrying oneself is not sanctioned in the Hindu religion. The priest who had earlier agreed to get Kshama Bindu married to herself also backed out leading to a private affair at Kshama's residence without a priest, and without a groom, of course.

The Times of India reported that on the occasion, Kshama got her mehendi done and instead of the name of the partner, which is the general ritual, she dedicated her mehendi to herself writing, "Just a girl who care enough to try".

"I am against the choice of the venue. She will not be allowed to marry herself in any temple. Such marriages are against Hinduism. This will reduce the population of Hindus. If anything goes against religion, then no law will prevail," BJP's Sunita Shukla had said.

As the priest backed out following the BJP leader's warning, the temple was not available as the venue. Some reports claimed that Kshama has also been asked to vacate her flat where the wedding took place.

The priest told media that he had agreed to the self-marriage thinking that it will be a marriage of the person with an inanimate thing, like a tree, which is common for people with 'manglik dosh'.

Earlier, Kshama said she had this plan of marrying herself for a long time but was not sure about whether she would be able to pull this off. She also has Goa plans for her honeymoon.

