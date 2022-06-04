On Gujarat woman's Sologamy plan, BJP leader says it's 'against Hinduism'; will reduce Hindu population

After Congress leader Milind Deora, now BJP leader Sunita Shukla, a former deputy mayor of Vadodara in Gujarat, has expressed objection to the announcement of 24-year-old Kshama Bindu that she will marry herself on June 11 at the Harihareshwar temple in Vadodara, in an act of 'sologamy' inspired by Canadian web series 'Anne with an E'.

BJP leader Sunita Shukla said such marriages are against Hinduism and will reduce the population of Hindus. "I am against the choice of the venue. She will not be allowed to marry herself in any temple," she said.

Gujarat | I'm against the choice of venue, she'll not be allowed to marry herself in any temple. Such marriages are against Hinduism. This will reduce the population of Hindus. If anything goes against religion then no law will prevail: BJP leader Sunita Shukla (03.06) https://t.co/Jf0y13WOiE pic.twitter.com/3Cus9JMwsR — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022

This comes after former Union minister and Maharashtra Congress leader termed this news of a woman wanting to marry herself as 'wokeness' bordering on insanity. "Let's hope it stays far, far away from India," Milind Deora tweeted receiving backlash from social media users.

I have said it before — ‘wokeness’ borders on insanity.



Let’s hope it stays far, far away from India. https://t.co/7zqleDXbwQ — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) June 2, 2022

Bindu said her idea of self-marriage is a commitment to herself as every woman wants to be a bride but not a wife. Her sologamy will also not involve any legal process. “I think women marrying themselves might seem incredibly threatening because it looks like we are saying men are irrelevant, but we are actually just saying that we matter," Bindu said.

