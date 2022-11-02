Home / India News / K’taka: 26-yr-old arrested after video of car stuck on bridge goes viral

india news
Published on Nov 02, 2022 11:57 PM IST

The Shivapura hanging bridge, built in 2016 over Kali river, is a popular tourist hot spot in Yellapura town of the district

The video, which HT has seen, shows the driver struggling to cross the narrow suspension bridge meant for pedestrians as two men push the car towards the exit. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after a video of a car stuck on Shivapura hanging bridge in Uttara Kannada district of the state came to fore, said police.

“The accused Mujahid Azad Syed belongs to Ulavi village, which is under the Joida jurisdiction. The Maruti Suzuki 800 which has a Maharashtra number plate has been seized and a first information report has been registered,” Uttara Kannada superintendent of police Suman D Pennekar said.

The video, which HT has seen, shows the driver struggling to cross the narrow suspension bridge meant for pedestrians as two men push the car towards the exit.

The Shivapura hanging bridge, built in 2016 over Kali river, is a popular tourist hot spot in Yellapura town of the district. It is maintained by the Ulavi Gram Panchayat. Only pedestrians and two-wheelers are allowed to pass through the bridge.The video has emerged days after a bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi collapsed on Sunday killing at least 134 people.

