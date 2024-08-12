Internal rift within the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) widened on Sunday after a faction of party leaders, who are opposed to former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s clout in the party’s affairs and his son and state unit chief BY Vijayendra’s leadership, held a meeting in Belagavi. K’taka BJP dissidents target BSY, Vijayendra

The meeting led by senior legislators Basangouda Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi was reportedly attended by around 10 legislators and former lawmakers, marking an escalation in the ongoing rebellion against the current state leadership.

Leaders familiar with the development said the meeting was held at a hotel owned by a former BJP parliamentarian, with discussions focusing on measures to “protect the party from corrupt individuals”. They, however, did not divulge specific details of what transpired in the meeting headed by Vijaypura MLA Yatnal and Gokak MLA Jarkiholi.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Yatnal criticised the leadership of Vijayendra and the influence of Yediyurappa on the party’s affairs, alleging that their control over the BJP was detrimental to its future in the southern state.

“Those of us who are sincere and loyal to the BJP cannot stand by while the party is led by individuals with corruption charges hanging over them,” Yatnal said. “Our protest will continue until the leadership is in the hands of those with integrity.”

Yatnal also hinted at plans for a larger protest as the group gains more supporters. He claimed that around 15 more BJP legislators are expected to join them in the coming days.

The senior legislator, however, clarified neither he nor Jarkiholi harbours any personal ambition to lead the party in the state. “We want a leader with a clean image to take charge. The current leadership must change if the BJP hopes to regain power in the next term,” Yatnal added.

The meeting follows a smaller gathering held in Bengaluru last week, which was attended by Yatnal, Jarkiholi, former MP Pratap Simha, and former MLA Kumar Bangarappa. The rebel group has now expanded to include more leaders like former lawmakers GM Siddeshwar and Annasaheb Jolle, as well as former MLAs Aravind Limbavali and BB Nayak.

In the Sunday meeting, it was decided that the rebel group would take out a protest march from Bagalkote district to Bellary on September 17 to press for their demand to free the state leadership of “corrupt elements”, leaders familiar with the development said.

The meeting also saw a surprising reconciliation between Jarkiholi and Jolle, who had previously been at odds over territorial supremacy by the former in the latter’s parliamentary constituency.

Yatnal reiterated the rebellion would not cease until the party’s leadership was free from corruption. “The BJP’s foothold in South India, established through Karnataka, has been jeopardised by the high command’s decision to hand over leadership to corrupt individuals,” Yatnal alleged, in a thinly veiled reference to Vijayendra and Yediyurappa.

Yatnal, known for his outspoken stance, has been stationed in Belagavi for the past two days, reaching out to legislators from across North Karnataka.

A BJP legislator from Belagavi not part of the rebel group, confirmed he was invited to attend the meeting. “But I decided not to attend the meeting as I am not so sure about the group’s motives,” the legislator said, requesting anonymity.