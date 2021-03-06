IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / K’taka ministers move court against airing of ‘defamatory content’
All six ministers could not be reached for comment and text messages seeking a response went unanswered.(Twitter/@mla_sudhakar)
All six ministers could not be reached for comment and text messages seeking a response went unanswered.(Twitter/@mla_sudhakar)
india news

K’taka ministers move court against airing of ‘defamatory content’

  • After the allegations on Jarkiholi, there were unverified reports of several similar videos and other sex scandals against other cabinet ministers.
READ FULL STORY
By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:18 AM IST

Six cabinet ministers of Karnataka have moved the city civil court in Bengaluru in what appears to be a move to restrict the media from publishing or broadcasting “defamatory content” against them.

The six ministers include Shivaram Hebbar, Dr K Sudhakar, Byrathi Basavaraj, B.C Patil, ST Somashekar and Narayana Gowda, according to the original suit filed at the Additional City Civil and Sessions Judges in Mayo Hall in Bengaluru.

All six ministers could not be reached for comment and text messages seeking a response went unanswered.

The filing of the case comes days after their ministerial colleague, Ramesh Jarkiholi, was forced to resign from B.S.Yediyurappa-led cabinet after a complaint of alleged sexual exploitation was filed against him.

The case has 68 defendants, including all major Kannada and English TV news channels, newspapers among others. The defendants list also includes Google and other social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Hindustan Times has viewed the copy of the case that has been filed even though there is no clear mention of the exact prayer sought by the petitioners.

The six leaders who have moved the court are the same who had helped the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) form the government by defecting the H. D.Kumaraswamy-led Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S)-Congress coalition government in 2019.

Jarkiholi, considered the catalyst of the defection drama, had also helped others to jump ship to the BJP that brought Yediyurappa to power for the fourth time in the state.

After the allegations on Jarkiholi, there were unverified reports of several similar videos and other sex scandals against other cabinet ministers.

The developments are not helping Yediyurappa, who has spent the last two years in power dousing one crisis after another, managing expectations of the turncoats and scrambling to get some revenue to the cash-starved state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The report said India “appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader”, and that the country’s fall “from the upper ranks of free nations could have a particularly damaging impact on global democratic standards”.
The report said India “appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader”, and that the country’s fall “from the upper ranks of free nations could have a particularly damaging impact on global democratic standards”.
india news

New Delhi rejects report as ‘misleading, misplaced’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:30 AM IST
  • The external affairs ministry, which too rejected Freedom House’s report, also took exception to the depiction of Jammu and Kashmir in the map used in the document.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The OCI cardholders, including PIO cardholders, are foreign nationals holding the passport of another country and are not citizens of India.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
The OCI cardholders, including PIO cardholders, are foreign nationals holding the passport of another country and are not citizens of India.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
india news

OCIs need nod for Tablighi, journalistic work: Centre

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:23 AM IST
  • A home ministry spokesperson said these rules prepared by the Foreigners’ Division were part of a brochure issued on November 15, 2019. The rules were consolidated and notified on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All six ministers could not be reached for comment and text messages seeking a response went unanswered.(Twitter/@mla_sudhakar)
All six ministers could not be reached for comment and text messages seeking a response went unanswered.(Twitter/@mla_sudhakar)
india news

K’taka ministers move court against airing of ‘defamatory content’

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:18 AM IST
  • After the allegations on Jarkiholi, there were unverified reports of several similar videos and other sex scandals against other cabinet ministers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi on Friday received the CERA Week Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award instituted to recognise commitment of leadership on solutions and policies for energy access, affordability and environmental stewardship.
PM Modi on Friday received the CERA Week Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award instituted to recognise commitment of leadership on solutions and policies for energy access, affordability and environmental stewardship.
india news

India set to achieve Paris pact targets before deadline: PM Modi

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:11 AM IST
  • India is a signatory to the Paris Agreement under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The two leaders are seeking re-election from the seats they won in the 2016 assembly elections.(PTI File Photo)
The two leaders are seeking re-election from the seats they won in the 2016 assembly elections.(PTI File Photo)
india news

CM in 1st list; DMK-Cong hit stalemate

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:02 AM IST
  • On the other hand, the DMK’s stalemate continued with its main and long standing ally, the Congress, on seat sharing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The EC announced the poll schedule for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry on February 26.(HT_PRINT)
The EC announced the poll schedule for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry on February 26.(HT_PRINT)
india news

EC orders removal of PM’s images from vaccine certificates: Officials

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:45 AM IST
  • The person said it was imperative that the photographs are removed from certificates distributed in the poll bound states, adding that the system can continue in other states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As reported by HT on Thursday, the Centre has decided to launch a grand celebration to mark 75 years of Independence with events, exhibitions, rallies and tourism outreach programmes.(PTI Copy)
As reported by HT on Thursday, the Centre has decided to launch a grand celebration to mark 75 years of Independence with events, exhibitions, rallies and tourism outreach programmes.(PTI Copy)
india news

PM to head committee, Sonia and Tendulkar among 259 members

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:39 AM IST
  • Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, former President Pratibha Patil, economist Amartya Sen, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, spiritual leader Baba Ramdev, chief ministers of states and senior political leaders are among those included in the panel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Jamaat-e-Islami came into existence in 1941, spearheaded by Moulana Abul Alla Madoodi and with its headquarters at Lahore.(ANI)
The Jamaat-e-Islami came into existence in 1941, spearheaded by Moulana Abul Alla Madoodi and with its headquarters at Lahore.(ANI)
india news

NIA probes Jamaat-e-Islami’s J&K chapter

By Neeraj Chauhan, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:21 AM IST
  • According to Indian agencies, the JeI has maintained that J&K is a disputed territory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Thursday, the last day for filing of nominations for the six MLC seats under MLAs’ quota, only YSRC candidates filed their papers and the opposition Telugu Desam Party stayed away from the contest as it does not have enough numbers in the assembly to field its candidates. (TWITTER).
On Thursday, the last day for filing of nominations for the six MLC seats under MLAs’ quota, only YSRC candidates filed their papers and the opposition Telugu Desam Party stayed away from the contest as it does not have enough numbers in the assembly to field its candidates. (TWITTER).
india news

YSRC bags all 6 MLC seats unopposed; silent on abolition of legislative council

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:18 AM IST
  • Interestingly, the election of the six YSRC members comes at a time when a resolution adopted by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the state assembly in January 2020, seeking abolition of the legislative council, is still pending with the Union home ministry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jagan Reddy also announced that a price stabilisation fund with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,000 crore would be established in order to ensure remunerative price for farmers.(PTI)
Jagan Reddy also announced that a price stabilisation fund with 3,000 crore would be established in order to ensure remunerative price for farmers.(PTI)
india news

Andhra CM Jagan Reddy urges SC to restart Amravati land scam probe

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:05 AM IST
  • When the matter came up before a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy on Friday, the bench adjourned it to April 7 as it had no time for a full fledged hearing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After Indore, the highest number of active cases have been reported from Bhopal, Jabalpur, Betul, Ujjain and Chhindwara on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
After Indore, the highest number of active cases have been reported from Bhopal, Jabalpur, Betul, Ujjain and Chhindwara on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
india news

6 new cases of UK’s Covid-19 strain found in Indore, warning issued

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:51 AM IST
  • Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also held a review meeting on Friday to discuss with the divisional commissioners the steps being taken to contain the spread of the infection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Official logo: Container Corporation of India (Concor).
Official logo: Container Corporation of India (Concor).
india news

Container Corporation of India to push production, end dependency on China

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:30 AM IST
  • There is a cost difference of about 25-30 per cent in containers made in India and abroad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (AFP PHOTO).
People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (AFP PHOTO).
india news

India pushes China for disengagement at remaining friction points on LAC

By Rezaul H Laskar, Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:18 AM IST
  • After an agreement last month on pulling back frontline troops along with armoured vehicles and artillery from strategic heights around Pangong Lake, the two sides have been unable to make progress on disengagement at other friction points such as Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Handcuffs - Handcuff
Handcuffs - Handcuff
india news

Assam farmer sentenced to time in jail for death of elephant by electrocution

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:48 PM IST
  • According to state government figures, between 2011 and 2019, at least 90 elephants have fallen prey to electrocution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior Goa BJP leader was booked for dowry harassment.(AP File Photo)
Senior Goa BJP leader was booked for dowry harassment.(AP File Photo)
india news

BJP releases first list of 70 candidates for Assam polls

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times, Guwahati
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:48 AM IST
National general secretary of the party Arun Singh released the list in Delhi in the presence of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam unit president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP