K’taka ministers move court against airing of ‘defamatory content’
- After the allegations on Jarkiholi, there were unverified reports of several similar videos and other sex scandals against other cabinet ministers.
Six cabinet ministers of Karnataka have moved the city civil court in Bengaluru in what appears to be a move to restrict the media from publishing or broadcasting “defamatory content” against them.
The six ministers include Shivaram Hebbar, Dr K Sudhakar, Byrathi Basavaraj, B.C Patil, ST Somashekar and Narayana Gowda, according to the original suit filed at the Additional City Civil and Sessions Judges in Mayo Hall in Bengaluru.
All six ministers could not be reached for comment and text messages seeking a response went unanswered.
The filing of the case comes days after their ministerial colleague, Ramesh Jarkiholi, was forced to resign from B.S.Yediyurappa-led cabinet after a complaint of alleged sexual exploitation was filed against him.
The case has 68 defendants, including all major Kannada and English TV news channels, newspapers among others. The defendants list also includes Google and other social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Hindustan Times has viewed the copy of the case that has been filed even though there is no clear mention of the exact prayer sought by the petitioners.
The six leaders who have moved the court are the same who had helped the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) form the government by defecting the H. D.Kumaraswamy-led Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S)-Congress coalition government in 2019.
Jarkiholi, considered the catalyst of the defection drama, had also helped others to jump ship to the BJP that brought Yediyurappa to power for the fourth time in the state.
The developments are not helping Yediyurappa, who has spent the last two years in power dousing one crisis after another, managing expectations of the turncoats and scrambling to get some revenue to the cash-starved state.
