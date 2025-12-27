KTR slams Telangana CM Revanth Reddy over 'abusive language', questions ‘unfulfilled’ Congress promises

Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday came down heavily on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for what he termed as his "repeated use of abusive, uncivilised and irresponsible language" and for making derogatory remarks against BRS President and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR). KTR alleged that Revanth Reddy is indulging in abusive rhetoric and personal attacks.(PTI)

According to a BRS release, speaking at Telangana Bhavan during a meeting organised to welcome leaders from the Serilingampally Assembly constituency, KTR said that Revanth Reddy's conduct has diminished the dignity of the Chief Minister's constitutional office and exposed his inability to answer serious public questions.

KTR said the Chief Minister has resorted to foul language only because he has no answers to the direct, pointed questions raised by KCR.

"KCR asked simple and straightforward questions. Why has the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project been stalled? Even after the Central Government returned the DPR months ago, why has it not been resubmitted? When nearly 90 per cent of the work is already complete, why is the government unwilling to spend a little more and ensure water to Palamuru farmers?" he asked.

Unable to respond to these questions with facts, KTR alleged, Revanth Reddy is indulging in abusive rhetoric and personal attacks.

"This is not leadership. This is frustration," he remarked.

KTR further said that when KCR questioned the silence of Congress and BJP MPs in Delhi over the injustice being done to Telangana in Krishna river water allocations, the Chief Minister panicked. "Instead of fighting for Telangana's rights, he chose to divert public attention by abusing the opposition," he said.

Raising the issue of unfulfilled Congress promises, KTR asked, "What happened to the six guarantees? Where is the ₹4,000 monthly pension, the tola of gold, the ₹2,500 promised to women, and the assurances that were supposed to be implemented within 100 days? Two years have passed. Why has nothing been delivered?" he questioned.

He said that when the Leader of the Opposition asks legitimate questions on behalf of the people, the Chief Minister should respond with accountability rather than intimidation. KTR alleged that Revanth Reddy's anger stems from fear of exposure of alleged real estate dealings, land-related controversies and the so-called 'Future City' drama.

Reacting strongly to repeated personal attacks on KCR, KTR said that as a son and as a party worker, it is impossible to remain silent. "Every day they make baseless statements. One day, he talks about KCR's injury and prays for his death; another day, they say he is unfit. Watching this language, anyone would feel angry. If not for democracy, I would have reacted differently. But out of respect for the constitutional chair, I restrain myself," he said.

KTR said the current situation reflects a complete mismatch between the office's dignity and the behaviour of the individual occupying it. "It feels like placing an unworthy person on a great throne," he remarked.

He cautioned that restraint should not be mistaken for weakness. "I too know how to respond strongly. I grew up in Hyderabad, and I can speak forcefully in Telugu, Hindi, Urdu and English. But I choose restraint out of respect for the office, not out of fear," KTR said.