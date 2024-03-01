 Kuki MLAs oppose resolution seeking abrogation of deal with Manipur rebel groups | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Kuki MLAs oppose resolution seeking abrogation of deal with Manipur rebel groups

Kuki MLAs oppose resolution seeking abrogation of deal with Manipur rebel groups

ByUtpal Parashar
Mar 01, 2024 09:36 AM IST

The legislators have been demanding a separate administration for their community since the ethnic violence between Meiteis and tribal Kukis began in May last year

Ten Kuki-Zo lawmakers, including seven from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have opposed a Manipur assembly resolution urging the Union government to abrogate a suspension of operations (SOO) pact with militant outfits, calling it one-sided and biased towards their community. On Thursday, the assembly adopted the resolution citing the violation of the agreement by the Kuki militant outfits.

The violence in the state since May last year has left 219 people dead and over 50,000 displaced. (PTI/File)
The violence in the state since May last year has left 219 people dead and over 50,000 displaced. (PTI/File)

The 10 legislators have been demanding a separate administration for their community since the ethnic violence between Meiteis and tribal Kukis began in May last year. They were absent from the assembly when the resolution was discussed and adopted.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“We the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar MLAs [members of the legislative assembly] would like to condemn and place on record our dissent and disapproval of this one-sided resolution emanating from prejudice, bias, and hatred for our community that reflects a myopic view on the issue,” the 10 said in a statement.

Twenty-five Kuki militant groups, including 17 under the umbrella group Kuki National Organisation, signed the agreement in August 2008. The pact has been renewed periodically.

As the pact expired on Thursday, the Meiteis lawmakers passed the resolution blaming the Kuki outfits for the violence in the state since May last year that has left 219 people dead and over 50,000 displaced.

Kuki-Zo legislators questioned whether the resolution was based on any report or observations of a Joint Monitoring Group, which includes Central agencies, which is the only official mechanism to determine violations.

“This obviously is not the case as the resolution is based on an overwhelming sense of animosity and hatred for a particular community,” the statement said. They credited the pact for ushering peace in Kuki-dominated hill districts.

The 10 lawmakers blamed the Meitei group United National Liberation Front, which signed a peace deal in December with the Union government, for violence. They said the resolution was adopted to further alienate their community as part of the continuing hate campaign. “We appeal to the union home ministry to consider all aspects of the issue in a fair and just manner to check further discrimination and alienation of the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar people.”

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Himachal Pradesh News Live, Sheikh Shahjahan along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On