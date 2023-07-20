Home / India News / Manipur: Kuki students request UGC to relocate them to other central universities

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 20, 2023 07:06 PM IST

The Kuki Students’ Organisation has requested the University Grants Commission (UGC) to intervene and relocate the students and scholars enrolled in Manipur University and Dhanamanjuri University to other central universities in view of the cases of violence against their community in the state.

(Representative Photo)
The organisation, which is an apex body of the Kuki tribe, approached the Commission on Thursday, a day after the vile video of the assault on two Kuki women surfaced online.

According to the letter, which has been signed by 310 students from both universities and addressed to UGC chairperson Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, their universities have become a “centre of hatred, arson, and violence perpetrated by the majority Meitei community against minority tribal groups”.

“Students and scholars of these two institutes of the highest learning have been uprooted and dispersed from their places of learning with recourse in light,” reads the letter.

“In view of the prevailing situation where continuing violence is taking place, the transfer of violence-induced displaced students to other universities of their choice takes utmost precedence in order to ensure the continuity of their education. Otherwise, their career and future can forever be derailed,” the letter states.

“There is fear among students and it will be impossible for them to return to their campuses. Therefore, we have requested the UGC to explore any alternatives for these students. We have also requested the UGC to help students who have lost their certificates and documents during the violence,” said Thangmoi Haokip, education secretary of the organisation.

While Haokip said that the letter was sent to the UGC through an email along with a hardcopy at the commission on Thursday, a senior UGC official, who wished not to be named, said, “We are yet to receive the letter. We will comment only after going through it.”

The disturbing video surfaced on social media platforms on Wednesday shows two tribal Kuki women – as identified by the police – being paraded naked in B Phainom village of Kangpokpi district and later were also allegedly gang-raped. The incident has left the whole nation in shock and has triggered outrage across the country.

Meanwhile, as the Opposition leaders demand chief minister N Biren Singh’s resignation over the incident, the CM has said that the main accused was arrested late Wednesday night.

He further condemned the incident and remarked that those responsible for such an atrocity cannot be considered humans, as such acts are unimaginable for any civilised human being to commit.

The violent clashes which began May 3 between the two tribal communities – Kuki and Meite – have so far killed 150 and displaced over 50,000.

