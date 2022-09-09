Kunal Kamra has a 10-mark UPSC question as his Gurugram show gets cancelled over threats

Comedian Kunal Kamra on Friday responded to reports of right wing outfits seeking cancellation of his event in Gurugram over concerns that he makes fun of Hindu deities and his show could foment trouble in the district.

Tagging an article in this regard, Kamra said he had a 10-mark question on what the authorities should do as there is no evidence that his show disrupts peace as alleged by the right wing groups and only a handful do not want the show to take place, while 500 have received tickets for the same.

He makes fun of our culture we claim,



He makes fun of our deities we think,



We have no evidence but his show disrupts our peace,



12 of us don’t want the show to happen & 500 have got tickets to watch it,



So what should the authorities do?

(UPSC question 10 marks) https://t.co/wQMgRfXHEE — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) September 9, 2022

According to reports, the organisers have cancelled the show after Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) threatened to stage protests over the issue.

Kamra, who often makes fun of the ruling regime, was scheduled to perform at Studio Xo Bar in Sector 29 of Gurugram.

A report in the Indian Express said some members of the two right wing outfits had visited the bar on Wednesday and asked the management to do away with the event.

