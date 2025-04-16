Menu Explore
Kunal Kamra row: Bombay high court reserves order, stays arrest

ByHT News Desk
Apr 16, 2025 07:09 PM IST

The high court has also instructed the police not to arrest the comedian arested till the order is passed.

The Bombay high court on Wednesday reserved the order on Kunal Kamra's plea against the FIR in the row over his parody song targeting Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra.(Instagram/KunalKamra)
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra.(Instagram/KunalKamra)

The high court has also instructed the police not to arrest the comedian arrested till then.

"Arguments concluded. In the meantime, as agreed by PP that summons are under 35(3), which specifically refers that the arrest of person is not required, in that background arrest of this person does not arise. Matter reserved for orders till then petitioner shall not be arrested," the bench of justice Sarang Kotwal and justice Shriram Modak said while reserving the order, LiveLaw reported.

