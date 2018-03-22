Kupwara operation ends, army pays tributes to slain personnel

Jammu and Kashmir police and the Indian Army on Thursday paid tributes to five security personnel who were killed in a gunfight with militants in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district that began on Tuesday.

The operation, officials said, was wrapped up after extensive search operations on Thursday.

The three soldiers who lost their lives were identified as Havildar Jorabar Singh, Naik Ranjeet Khalkho and Naik Mohd Ashraf Rather, while the slain policemen were special police officer (SPO) Mohammad Yousuf, a native of Kachama village of Kupwara, and selection grade constable Deepak Thesoo, a resident of Nagrota.

All five militants suspected to have recently crossed the LoC were killed in the gunbattle that started in Halmatpora area of Kupwara.

“The five militants were foreign. From the material we have, it appears that they were part of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). It was a very difficult operation and unfolded in the forest area with thick vegetation. Forces operated with maximum restraint,” said inspector general of police (IG), Kashmir range, SP Pani.

In a press statement, the army said, “The mortal remains of the martyrs were flown for last rites to their native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families...”