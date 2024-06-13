 Kuwait building fire: 5 Tamils among the victims, says TN minister | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kuwait building fire: 5 Tamils among the victims, says TN minister

ByDivya Chandrababu
Jun 13, 2024 01:33 PM IST

They have been identified as Ramakaruppan, Veerasamy Mariappan, Chinnadurai Krishnamurthy, Mohammed Sharif, Richard

Five Tamils are said to be among the victims in the Kuwait fire incident, state minister for minorities and non-resident Tamils, Gingee KS Masthan, said a day after the devastating blaze.

The building where the fire broke out in Mangaf, Kuwait on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
The building where the fire broke out in Mangaf, Kuwait on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

“It is learnt that five Tamils were among the dead in the Kuwait fire incident, as per Tamil associations based abroad,” Masthan said on Thursday.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

They have been identified as Ramakaruppan, Veerasamy Mariappan, Chinnadurai Krishnamurthy, Mohammed Sharif, Richard.

“Once we receive this information from official channels, we will take necessary steps to provide help, contact the families and bring back the bodies,” Masthan said.

Until Wednesday, though the government was in touch with the embassy in Kuwait and Tamil organisations, there was no information about Tamils feared dead in the incident. The state government had issued hotline numbers for people to call and provide any information about the presence of Tamils in the building.

Chief minister MK Stalin on Thursday condoled the death of 42 Indians at the seven-storey building at Mangaf in southern Kuwait. Officials in Kuwait have not yet been able to collate the information on the number of Tamils who were living in the facility, he said.

“They have told us that they will give us all the information in a few hours,” Stalin said.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Arunachal CM Oath Ceremony Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Kuwait building fire: 5 Tamils among the victims, says TN minister
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On