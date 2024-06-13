Kuwait building fire: 5 Tamils among the victims, says TN minister

Five Tamils are said to be among the victims in the Kuwait fire incident, state minister for minorities and non-resident Tamils, Gingee KS Masthan, said a day after the devastating blaze. The building where the fire broke out in Mangaf, Kuwait on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

“It is learnt that five Tamils were among the dead in the Kuwait fire incident, as per Tamil associations based abroad,” Masthan said on Thursday.

They have been identified as Ramakaruppan, Veerasamy Mariappan, Chinnadurai Krishnamurthy, Mohammed Sharif, Richard.

“Once we receive this information from official channels, we will take necessary steps to provide help, contact the families and bring back the bodies,” Masthan said.

Until Wednesday, though the government was in touch with the embassy in Kuwait and Tamil organisations, there was no information about Tamils feared dead in the incident. The state government had issued hotline numbers for people to call and provide any information about the presence of Tamils in the building.

Chief minister MK Stalin on Thursday condoled the death of 42 Indians at the seven-storey building at Mangaf in southern Kuwait. Officials in Kuwait have not yet been able to collate the information on the number of Tamils who were living in the facility, he said.

“They have told us that they will give us all the information in a few hours,” Stalin said.