Kuwaiti singer grabs eyeballs with Hindi songs during PM Modi's Kuwait visit| Video

A Kuwaiti singer, who attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the Indian diaspora at the ‘Hala Modi’ event on Saturday, has grabbed everyone's attention.



Kuwaiti singer Mubarak Al Rashed was heard singing ‘Saare Jahan Se Achha’ and ‘Vaishnaw Jan’ while speaking to ANI. Rashed said he will sing the song in front of Modi in the city.



On the first day of his visit on Saturday, PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora at an event called ‘Hala Modi’ at the Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex in the city. The last Indian prime minister to visit Kuwait was Indira Gandhi in 1981. Kuwaiti singer Mubarak Al Rashed(ANI/X)

“Every year, hundreds of Indians come to Kuwait. You have added an Indian touch to Kuwaiti society. You have filled the canvas of Kuwait with the colours of Indian skills. You have mixed the essence of India's talent, technology, and tradition in Kuwait,” Modi was quoted by PTI as saying.

“India is well-equipped to meet the world's demand for skilled talent …India also has the potential to become the skill capital of the world,” Modi emphasised and underlined that for many decades to come, India will remain the youngest country in the world.

PM Modi conferred with Kuwait's highest honour

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi was honoured with Kuwait's highest award, ‘The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer’.



The Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, awarded the PM.

The 'Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer' is awarded to Heads of State, foreign Sovereigns and members of foreign royal families.



ALSO READ: PM receives guard of honour on Day 2, lauds India's ties with Gulf nation

PM Modi also held bilateral talks with Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah in Kuwait.



The prime minister took to X and said,"I am honoured to be conferred the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order by His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah. I dedicate this honour to the people of India and to the strong friendship between India and Kuwait."

(With PTI, ANI inputs)



