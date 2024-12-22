Narendra Modi in Kuwait: PM receives guard of honour on Day 2, lauds India's ties with Gulf nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received a rousing ceremonial welcome and a guard of honour in Kuwait during his two-day state trip to the Gulf country. PM Modi (2nd L) with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah during his ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour.(PTI)

For the first time in 43 years, an Indian prime minister has visited the Gulf nation. Modi's visit came at the invitation of the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Modi was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Bayan Palace, Kuwait. Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah also present during the ceremony.

The details of the meeting were also shared by the spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs on X.

"A special welcome on historic visit! PM @narendramodi arrives at the Bayan Palace in Kuwait to a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. Warmly received by HH Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, PM of Kuwait. Extensive talks with HH the Amir, Crown Prince and PM of Kuwait lie ahead," it said.

Earlier on Saturday, Modi interacted with the Indian diaspora in Kuwait and attended an event 'Hala Modi' in the city.

The prime minister also visited the Gulf Spic Labour Camp and spoke with Indian workers there, highlighting their contribution to the nation's development.

He spoke about their aspirations and linked them to his vision for a "Viksit Bharat 2027". He hailed the workers for their hard work and appreciated their dedication.

‘Investment, trade, and cultural ties’: PM Modi speaks to KUNA

On the sidelines of his two-day visit, the prime minister also gave an interview to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA). PM Modi underscored that trade and commerce are the two important foundational aspects of the bilateral relationship between Kuwait and India, pointing out at the increasing rate of two-way trade. "Our energy partnership adds a unique value to our bilateral trade," he told KUNA.

Modi expressed happiness over he presence of 'Made in India' products in the Gulf nation, particularly in terms of automobile, electrical and mechanical machinery. "Diversification to non-oil trade is key to achieving greater bilateral trade," he said.

The prime minister also highlighted the deep historic bond that India and Kuwait share, saying that the relationship between both the nations have always been about friendship and warmth. "We have traded with each other since time immemorial. The discoveries in Failaka Island speak of our shared past. The Indian Rupee was a legal tender in Kuwait for over a century till 1961. This shows how closely our economies were integrated," he told KUNA.

"Overall, the bilateral ties are progressing well and if I could say, scaling new heights. I eagerly look forward to my talks with His Highness the Amir to elevate our ties in various areas including defense, trade, investment, and energy. The strong roots of our historical ties must be matched by the fruits of our 21st century partnership - dynamic, robust and multifaceted. There is a lot we have achieved together, but possibilities are limitless for our partnership. I am sure this visit will give new wings to it," he was quoted as saying.

PM Modi also told the news agency about Indians being the largest expatriate community of more than a million in Kuwait and New Delhi being the Gulf nation's top trading partners.

He pointed out as to how the Kuwait Investment Authority has made considerable investments in the nation, with a growing interest to investing in India. Modi prided India over it being among the fastest-growing economies in the world.

According to the prime minister's vision, India, which jumped from the 11th to the 5th largest economy's position in the last decade, will become the third largest economy soon.

From infrastructural development to digital economy, PM Modi highlighted the many achievements of India to the Kuwaiti news agency.

Owing to India's growth, increasing ease of doing business, and stability and transparency for international investors, Modi said, the nation has become one of the most attractive destinations for investment and certainly not a new market for Kuwaiti investors.

Mentioning Kuwait Vision 2035, which focuses on transformation that will make the country an economic and connectivity hub, PM Modi said that there a lot of synergy in the visions of both the sides which align on many fronts. "A number of Indian companies are already engaged in execution of infrastructure projects in various sectors in Kuwait. Similarly, we are seeing investments from Kuwaiti companies in India. It is a mutually beneficial partnership in a true sense," he told KUNA.

In terms of cultural bond, he said that Indian movies make for a prime example of cultural connection in Kuwait and the Gulf. Additionally, he said, culinary traditions are also similar between the two nations.

"India's diversity and emphasis on peace, tolerance and coexistence resonate with the values of Kuwait's multicultural society. Recently, a Kuwaiti scholar translated Ramayana and Mahabharata in Arabic," Modi added.

He said that for a society like Kuwait, India's tourism opportunities are an invitation to explore and deepen the shared historical connection and cultural ties.

"As we elevate the level of our relationship with Kuwait to a strategic partnership, I believe the role of the Indian community will only grow in importance. I am confident that Kuwaiti authorities recognize the immense contributions of this vibrant community and will continue to provide encouragement and support," PM Modi told KUNA.

Mentioning a number of partnerships in energy, trade, and other sectors, Modi said that these are not just a pillar of the economic relationship between the two nations, but also a driver for diversified and sustainable growth.

Lastly, the prime minister hailed the GCC's efforts in terms of hosting one of the largest Indian diasporas and said that the community is further strengthening the ties between India and Kuwait.