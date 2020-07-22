KVs act as Covid centres amid reopening talks

india

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 00:23 IST

The human resource development (HRD) ministry-run Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has sought feedback from its students on reopening of schools, days after the ministry sought a response from states and union territories (UT) on when and how parents want the schools to be reopened.

However, reclaiming the campuses — that are currently being used as isolation and quarantine centres — remains a major challenge for opening KVs and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs). The rising number of coronavirus cases may necessitate their use as such, posing a hurdle for resuming schools.

In a form circulated among school students, the KVS sought to know from which month the students would be most comfortable attending schools — the three options offered were August, September and October. The HRD ministry had last week sent a similar questionnaire to states and UTs, to garner the feedback of parents.

Even as parents and students continue to express concerns regarding reopening of schools, the HRD has to deal with the in-house issue of KVs and JNVs being used by district administrations.

“Around 200 of the 1,000 KVs are being used as isolation centres. Similarly, the number of JNVs is around 100 of the total 600. The CBSE exams were earlier cancelled. At that time, there were concerns about how these schools would conduct tests for students. However, as the feedback to reopen schools by October is conducted, it is important that the status of these schools is also reviewed,” said an official, who did not wish to be identified.

The same issue may also be faced by state governments that are using schools as Covid facilities. To retrieve the schools would take time as the local administrations would need them till the time that the cases plateau and do not require such facilities.

“The ministry is aware of the issues. The issue to gather feedback has taken place. There are concerns among parents. The data will be assessed and any decision will be taken in consultation with the home ministry. And JNVs and KVs, even though they are administered by the HRD ministry, also follow the norms issued by local administrations. So, they will only open when they receive a nod from state authorities as well,” said a senior HRD ministry official.