Lack of funds could delay salary: Visva Bharati

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 04:24 IST

Salary of more than 1,100 employees, including faculty members, of the Centrally funded Visva-Bharati University (V-B) could be delayed due to paucity of funds, the university said in a notice issued on Monday.

The notice comes a few days after vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty said the university, founded by Rabindranath Tagore, was financially ailing. The university at Santiniketan, about 160 kilometres northwest of Kolkata, functions under the the Ministry of Human Resources Development. The President is the university’s ‘visitor’. “This is for information of all concerned that the salary for the month of February, 2020, is likely to be delayed due to paucity of funds,” read a notice issued by university’s acting registrar Asha, who uses only her first name, on Monday.

The university has about 400 faculty members, apart from 150 teachers in its school, Patha Bhavana, apart from more than 600 non-teaching staff.

No member of the faculty or non-teaching staff offered comments because of an order by the varsity authorities prohibiting them from speaking to the media.

When contacted, a senior HRD ministry official dismissed concerns that funds were not being provided as “unfounded”.