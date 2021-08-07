Home / India News / Ladakh administration eases restrictions on 'protected areas', issues new order
The order was issued by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur.(Twitter/@lg_ladakh)
Ladakh administration eases restrictions on 'protected areas', issues new order

In an order, the Ladakh home department removed the need to get a permit for visiting those protected areas. It was sent to concerned Superintendents/Deputy Superintendents of police.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 09:37 AM IST

The Ladakh administration has removed restrictions for 'residents of the protected area' to visit other protected areas, news agency ANI reported. In an order, the Ladakh home department removed the need to get a permit for visiting those protected areas, according to ANI.

"....In the aforesaid identification documents to be issued to the residents of the Protected areas, the concerned Superintendents/ Deputy Superintendents, shall also specify the Protected areas lying in other Tehsils/ Districts which the holders of the said documents may visit for bona fide purpose without any permit," said an order issued by Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur.

Earlier on Friday, Mathur launched Ladakh Police's tourist wing to deal with the issues faced by the tourists visiting the Union Territory.

The personnel will also ensure environment-friendly activities by the tourists, according to officials.

"A balance between assisting the tourists and adherence to legal aspects will be the key element defining the successful operation of this new tourist police wing," the Lieutenant Governor said on the occasion.

He also said that with the help of technology, the new wing of the police will handle rescue missions and other medical emergencies faced by tourists.

The new wing will be trained suitably to be able to create a flawless communication system with various tourism agencies, civil administration, health department and other stakeholders for effective coordination in the face of an emergency, he added.

Story Saved
