Ladakh leaders push for Sonam Wangchuk's release as talks resume with Centre | What happened in latest negotiations

Leaders from Ladakh met with Union Home Ministry representatives in Delhi on Wednesday for sub-committee level talks in what appears to be the first sign of thaw between the pro-statehood movement in the union territory and the central government. Talks between the Centre, LAB and KDA had broken down after four protesters were killed and several were injured during widespread violence in Leh on September 24. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

Four people died and scores were left injured in police firing during the recent pro-statehood protests in Ladakh last month. A protest leader and educationist Sonam Wangchuk was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and is currently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail.

During the meeting, the Ladakh representatives demanded an immediate release of all arrested leaders, including Wangchuk, the widely recognised face of the agitation.

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) said that the next of kin of those killed should be given adequate compensation.

Wednesday’s talks remained inconclusive, and a second meeting could be held by next week.

Talks between the Centre, LAB and KDA had broken down after the violence in Leh on September 24. Both the Ladakh organisations stayed away from the dialogue with the high-powered committee of the MHA slated for October 6.

The ministry announced a probe by a retired Supreme Court judge into the Leh violence. The talks resumed after the ministry extended a fresh invitation.

"Today's meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and remained inconclusive. We will be meeting again very soon, even it could be by next week," Leh Apex Body co convener Chering Dorjay said.

The last round of talks between the two sides was held in May.

What Ladakh meeting participants said Ladakh Lok Sabha MP Mohmad Haneefa, who took part in the meeting, said the Ladakhi leaders participated in it with an open mind for a positive outcome of their demand for statehood to Ladakh. "We raised the issue of immediate release of all those who were arrested on or after September 24, including Sonam Wangchuk," he told reporters after the meeting.

The maximum detention period under the NSA is 12 months, though it can be revoked earlier.

Sajjad Kargili of the Kargil Democratic Alliance said the representatives of Ladakh sought the immediate release of all those who were arrested and compensation for those killed in police firing.

"We are hopeful that the government will respond positively to our demands," he said.