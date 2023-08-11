Fire breaks out at Lady Hardinge Medical College, no casualties reported: Officials
ANI |
Aug 11, 2023 05:08 PM IST
A fire broke out in the Lady Hardinge Medical College here on Friday, officials said.
A fire broke out at Lady Hardinge Medical College here on Friday, officials said.
According to Delhi Fire Service, the fire broke out in the anatomy department of Lady Hardinge Medical College.
As soon as information was received, a total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
According to officials, the fire was doused later and no casualties were reported.
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.