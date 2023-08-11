Home / India News / Fire breaks out at Lady Hardinge Medical College, no casualties reported: Officials

Fire breaks out at Lady Hardinge Medical College, no casualties reported: Officials

ANI
Aug 11, 2023 05:08 PM IST

A fire broke out in the Lady Hardinge Medical College here on Friday, officials said.

A fire broke out at Lady Hardinge Medical College here on Friday, officials said.

As soon as information was received, a total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. (File)
As soon as information was received, a total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

According to Delhi Fire Service, the fire broke out in the anatomy department of Lady Hardinge Medical College.

As soon as information was received, a total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

According to officials, the fire was doused later and no casualties were reported.

