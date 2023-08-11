Fire breaks out at Lady Hardinge Medical College, no casualties reported: Officials

A fire broke out at Lady Hardinge Medical College here on Friday, officials said. As soon as information was received, a total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. (File)

According to Delhi Fire Service, the fire broke out in the anatomy department of Lady Hardinge Medical College.

As soon as information was received, a total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

According to officials, the fire was doused later and no casualties were reported.

