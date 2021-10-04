Home / India News / Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Haryana farmers to protest at district headquarters
india news

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Haryana farmers to protest at district headquarters

Farmer protests are being organised in Haryana and Punjab over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. (HT Photo/File/Representative use)
Farmer protests are being organised in Haryana and Punjab over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. (HT Photo/File/Representative use)
Published on Oct 04, 2021 12:56 PM IST
Copy Link
By Neeraj Mohan

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella group of farm unions spearheading the agitation against the three farm laws enacted last year, has asked farmers of Haryana to hold protests at district headquarters against the violence that broke out during a farmer protest in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri. Eight people were killed in the violence that was triggered after a car hit protesting farmers on Sunday.

In a video message, Bhartiya Kisan Union’s Haryana chief Gurnam Singh Charuni called for three-hour protests. He asked farmers to submit memoranda to the deputy commissioners addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking action against the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders allegedly involved in the violence. He asked the farmers to demand the resignation of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for seeking tit-for-tat action against the farmers opposing the farm laws.

Also Read: Punjab CM seeks permission to go to Lakhmipur Kheri, 6 taken into custody

Hoshiar Singh Gill, a farmer leader, said they will hold a protest at the Kaithal district headquarters and wait for further order in this regard.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 04, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out