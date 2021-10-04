Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Haryana farmers to protest at district headquarters

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella group of farm unions spearheading the agitation against the three farm laws enacted last year, has asked farmers of Haryana to hold protests at district headquarters against the violence that broke out during a farmer protest in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri. Eight people were killed in the violence that was triggered after a car hit protesting farmers on Sunday.

In a video message, Bhartiya Kisan Union’s Haryana chief Gurnam Singh Charuni called for three-hour protests. He asked farmers to submit memoranda to the deputy commissioners addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking action against the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders allegedly involved in the violence. He asked the farmers to demand the resignation of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for seeking tit-for-tat action against the farmers opposing the farm laws.

Hoshiar Singh Gill, a farmer leader, said they will hold a protest at the Kaithal district headquarters and wait for further order in this regard.