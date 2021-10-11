'Lakhimpur Kheri violence probe faces obstruction as minister in office': Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed the probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri incident "faces obstruction" as Union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra remains in office while his son, Ashish, was sent to police custody for his alleged role in the violence that claimed eight lives.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is not concerned with the death of farmers or even its own party workers. “BJP is obstructing the process of justice by not sacking the minister. The central government neither cares about the farmers nor the BJP workers who were killed,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Eight people were killed when violence erupted at a farmers’ protest in Lakhimpur Kheri after a SUV allegedly carrying the minister Ajay Mishra’s son, Ashish, mowed down four protesting farmers. While the four farmers died after they were reportedly run over by the SUV, two BJP party members and the driver of the SUV were lynched to death. A local journalist also died but the reason behind his death remains unclear.

The parliamentarian from Wayanad has been critical of the Uttar Pradesh government’s handling of the incident. Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the kin of the victims despite what they alleged were "repeated attempts" by the Yogi Adityanath-led government to stop them.

Rahul Gandhi, who spoke about the deceased Bharatiya Janata Party workers in his tweet, claimed earlier this week that he wanted to visit the kin of the deceased BJP party workers but was told by police officials present that the families were not "keen" on meeting him.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was earlier detained by the Uttar Pradesh police when she attempted to meet the kin of the deceased farmers.

Congress’ criticism of the Yogi Adityanath government continues to grow as the state goes into legislative polls next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON