Lalu Prasad, Mamata Banerjee among politicians invited to Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding. Here's the list

The much-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai is drawing an array of high-profile guests from around the world, including an impressive lineup of politicians, business tycoons, and global celebrities. The wedding has turned into a major social event, with guests including former UK Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, and South Indian superstar Ram Charan. Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad arrive in Mumbai.

Guests spotted arriving in Mumbai include international stars like Adele, Lana Del Rey, Drake, and David Beckham, John Cena, alongside business leaders such as Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H. Nasser. Reality TV stars Kim and Khloe Kardashian made a splash with their arrival on Thursday night, greeted warmly by photographers.

Former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav, accompanied by his son Tejashwi Yadav and their family, travelled from Patna to Mumbai earlier today to join the celebrations.

The wedding celebrations, which began with a traditional Hindu ceremony, are set to continue throughout the weekend with a grand reception. The city of Mumbai, already grappling with heavy monsoon rains, has implemented traffic diversions around the wedding venue to manage the influx of guests. Despite the weather, the excitement is palpable as guests continue to arrive.

Distinguished Politicians Among the Guests

The guest list, as reported by CNBC-TV18, includes:

Ram Nath Kovind, Former President of India Rajnath Singh, Cabinet Minister, Defence Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh Nara Lokesh, Cabinet, Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan, Deputy Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister, West Bengal M K Stalin, Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu K T Ramarao, Leader of Opposition, Telangana Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Cabinet Minister Abhishek Manu Singhvi, INC-CWC Member Salman Khurshid, INC-CWC Member Digvijaya Singh, INC-CWC Member Kapil Sibal, Politician, Member of Rajya Sabha Sachin Pilot, INC-CWC Member

Mukesh Ambani, 66, the groom's father and Asia's richest man, has a net worth of $116 billion according to Forbes. He leads Reliance Industries, a conglomerate with interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecoms, and retail, generating over $100 billion in annual revenue. The Ambani family resides in a 27-story private residence in Mumbai, valued at $1 billion, which features luxury amenities such as helipads, a 160-car garage, and a private movie theater.

Anant Ambani, who oversees Reliance's renewable and green energy ventures, also manages a 3,000-acre animal rescue center in Jamnagar, Gujarat. His bride, Radhika Merchant, is the daughter of pharmaceutical magnate Viren Merchant and serves as the marketing director for Encore Healthcare.

The Ambanis have hosted a series of extravagant pre-wedding events, starting with a prenuptial bash in March attended by 1,200 guests, including world leaders, tech giants, and Bollywood stars. The celebrations featured performances by international artists like Rihanna, Akon, and Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh. In May, the family organized a three-day Mediterranean cruise with performances by Katy Perry and Pitbull.

On July 2, the Ambanis hosted a mass wedding for over 50 underprivileged couples, followed by a private concert by Justin Bieber and performances by Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Salman Khan.