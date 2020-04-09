e-paper
Home / India News / Lalu Prasad parole matter to be decided upon by respective courts: Jharkhand

Lalu Prasad parole matter to be decided upon by respective courts: Jharkhand

The Jharkhand government held a meeting in this regard on Tuesday following the apex court order to all states and union territories, directing to release all undertrials for offences entailing maximum sentence of seven years in view of Covid-19.

india Updated: Apr 09, 2020 07:06 IST
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
The matter related to release of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and other undertrials on parole, who were serving jail terms in Jharkhand, will be decided by the respective courts.
Confirming the state government decision, IG (Prison) Sashi Ranjan said about 2,300 undertrial prisoners in different jails, including Lalu Prasad who is undergoing treatment at RIMS under custody, will get relief if the respective local courts grant them parole.

“The jails in Jharkhand have capacity of housing 16,114 inmates, while at present their numbers have crossed 18,400. Those who would get parole could be released on furnishing personal bonds, as moving bail petitions would be difficult due to lockdown.

Also, the Jharkhand legal aid services association (JHALSA) will provide legal aid to the undertrials for furnishing bonds,” said Ranjan.

Covid-19: Govt working on bailout package of up to ₹75,000 crore to revive growth
Covid-19: What you need to know today
‘Thank you India’: Trump showers praise on Modi for hydroxychloroquine
‘No intention of slowing down training and readying of people’: Mahender Nath Pandey
Covid-19 update: Govt issues advisory to stem social stigma
Coronavirus Live: Covid-19 kills close to 2,000 in US for second day in a row
Covid-19: With 5 new cases and 1 death, Dharavi remains in red zone
New York hits new coronavirus peak but curve flattening
