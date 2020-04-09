Lalu Prasad parole matter to be decided upon by respective courts: Jharkhand

india

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 07:06 IST

The matter related to release of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and other undertrials on parole, who were serving jail terms in Jharkhand, will be decided by the respective courts.

The Jharkhand government held a meeting in this regard on Tuesday following the apex court order to all states and union territories, directing to release all undertrials for offences entailing maximum sentence of seven years in view of Covid-19.

Confirming the state government decision, IG (Prison) Sashi Ranjan said about 2,300 undertrial prisoners in different jails, including Lalu Prasad who is undergoing treatment at RIMS under custody, will get relief if the respective local courts grant them parole.

“The jails in Jharkhand have capacity of housing 16,114 inmates, while at present their numbers have crossed 18,400. Those who would get parole could be released on furnishing personal bonds, as moving bail petitions would be difficult due to lockdown.

Also, the Jharkhand legal aid services association (JHALSA) will provide legal aid to the undertrials for furnishing bonds,” said Ranjan.