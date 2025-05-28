Lalu Yadav reveals the name of Tejashwi Yadav's newborn son

Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi named their grandson Iraj Lalu Yadav, a day after Tejashwi Yadav became a parent for the second time. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, and gives her warmest wishes for her newborn baby, in Kolkata on Tuesday.(Mamata Banerjee - X)

Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly, and his wife Rajshree were blessed with a baby boy at a private hospital in Kolkata, on Tuesday.

Announcing the name on X, Prasad said, “So our granddaughter Katyayani’s little brother is named ‘Iraj’ by me and Rabri Devi. Tejashwi and Rajshree have given him a full name as ‘Iraj Lalu Yadav’.”

“Katyayani was born on Katyayani Ashtami, the 6th day of auspicious Navratri and this little bundle of joy is born on Bajrang Bali Hanuman Ji’s Mangal day of Tuesday, therefore naming him ‘Iraj’. Thank you all for your best wishes and blessings! The newborn and his mother are doing well,” he added to his X post.

A family member said that the baby was born at a private hospital in Kolkata, where Rajshree was admitted for the last few days.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had also visited the hospital and met the family on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters outside the hospital, Banerjee said, “Lalu ji and Rabri ji are here and they are very happy". "I wish peace and happiness for the family of Tejashwi,” she added.

With inputs from PTI