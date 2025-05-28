Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lalu Yadav reveals the name of Tejashwi Yadav's newborn son

ByHT News Desk
May 28, 2025 06:32 PM IST

Tejashwi and Rajshree Yadav give birth to a baby boy, grandfather Lalu names him Iraj Lalu Yadav

Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi named their grandson Iraj Lalu Yadav, a day after Tejashwi Yadav became a parent for the second time.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, and gives her warmest wishes for her newborn baby, in Kolkata on Tuesday.(Mamata Banerjee - X)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, and gives her warmest wishes for her newborn baby, in Kolkata on Tuesday.(Mamata Banerjee - X)

Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly, and his wife Rajshree were blessed with a baby boy at a private hospital in Kolkata, on Tuesday.

Announcing the name on X, Prasad said, “So our granddaughter Katyayani’s little brother is named ‘Iraj’ by me and Rabri Devi. Tejashwi and Rajshree have given him a full name as ‘Iraj Lalu Yadav’.”

“Katyayani was born on Katyayani Ashtami, the 6th day of auspicious Navratri and this little bundle of joy is born on Bajrang Bali Hanuman Ji’s Mangal day of Tuesday, therefore naming him ‘Iraj’. Thank you all for your best wishes and blessings! The newborn and his mother are doing well,” he added to his X post.

A family member said that the baby was born at a private hospital in Kolkata, where Rajshree was admitted for the last few days.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had also visited the hospital and met the family on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters outside the hospital, Banerjee said, “Lalu ji and Rabri ji are here and they are very happy". "I wish peace and happiness for the family of Tejashwi,” she added.

With inputs from PTI

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Lalu Yadav reveals the name of Tejashwi Yadav's newborn son
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On