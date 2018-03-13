Land acquisition irregularities: Khattar govt to refer 2 cases to CBI

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the state government has decided to refer two cases of land acquisition irregularities — Rohtak’s Uddar Gagan case adjudicated by the Supreme Court in May 2016 and Sonepat land release case — to the CBI for investigation.

Both these matters pertain to the previous Congress government in state, led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The Uddar Gagan case

In the Uddar Gagan matter, around 850 acres of land was proposed to be acquired in 2002 for residential and commercial sectors in Rohtak by Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA). However, award was passed for about 422 acres in April 2005. A realtor, Uddar Gagan Properties Limited, in March 2005 entered into collaboration agreements with some farmers whose land was under acquisition for development of a colony. The developer had applied for a licence to develop a colony on land covering about 280 acres. The licences were granted by the town and country planning director in June 2006 and corresponding land was released from acquisition. The licences were addressed to the owners but remitted to the builder. This was followed by execution of sale deeds in favour of the builder through power-of-attorney holder of the land owners.

Upholding the land acquisition process, an SC bench of Justice Anil R Dave and Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel in its May 13, 2006 judgment ordered that land will vest in Huda free from all encumbrances. The SC ordered that all land-release orders in favour of the builder in respect of land covered by the award in exercise of powers under Section 48 of the Land acquisition Act are quashed. “Consequently, all licences granted in respect of the land covered by acquisition will stand transferred to HUDA. Sale deeds/other agreements in favour of the builder in respect of the said land are quashed.

The apex court had also asked the state government to inquire into the legality and bona fides of the action of the persons responsible for illegally entertaining the applications of the builder and releasing the land to it, when it had no title to the land on the date of the notification under Section 4 and proceed against them in accordance with law.

The Sonepat land release case

In a matter similar to that of Manesar land release, the Congress government had in October 2005 started the process to acquire 885 acres land in Nangal Kalan, Aterna and Sersa villages in Sonepat district for the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC). Notification under Section 6 (declaration that land is required for public purpose) was issued for 824 acres. However, the award was announced for only 167 acres in October 2008 in scattered pockets as licences were granted on the majority of the notified land.