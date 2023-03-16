Land for jobs case: Delhi HC asks Tejashwi to appear before CBI on March 25

The Delhi high court has asked Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav to appear before the CBI on March 25 in Delhi in connection with the land-for-job case.



Advocate DP Singh for the CBI submitted before court that Yadav may appear physically this month and CBI is not going to arrest him. Following this the Bihar deputy CM's counsel said that he will appear on March 25.



On Wednesday, the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader had moved the Delhi high court challenging the central agency's summons issued to him. In his plea, Yadav had said that the allegations are primarily against his father Lalu Prasad and other officers, and that he was a minor when the alleged offences were believed to be committed. Tejashwi Yadav turned 18 in November 2007. Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. (HT File Photo)

The Bihar deputy CM's plea before the high court came on the day his mother Rabri Devi, father Lalu Prasad, sister Misa Bharti and others were granted bail by a Delhi court in the case.



In its chargesheet, the CBI has alleged that irregular appointments were made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Lalu Prasad's family during his stint as railways minister between 2004 and 2009.

The candidates either directly or through immediate relatives and family members sold their land to the then railways minister's family members at highly discounted rates up, the chargesheet alleged.

The charge sheet was filed on October 10 last year for offences of criminal conspiracy and corruption against 16 accused persons.

