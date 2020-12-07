e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Landmark achievement, says govt as active Covid-19 cases fall below 400,000 for first time since July

Landmark achievement, says govt as active Covid-19 cases fall below 400,000 for first time since July

India’s current active Covid-19 cases at 396,729 are the lowest since July 20, the government said.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 15:05 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A medical worker collects a swab sample for coronavirus test at IFFCO Chowk, in Gurugram, India, on Saturday, 05 December 2020. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
A medical worker collects a swab sample for coronavirus test at IFFCO Chowk, in Gurugram, India, on Saturday, 05 December 2020. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

As India’s active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) slipped below the 400,000 mark on Monday, the government said it was the country’s lowest tally since July 20 when 390,459 infections were reported. India recorded 32,981 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s tally past 9.67 million, the Union health ministry’s data showed.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“India has reported a landmark achievement today. India’s total active Covid-19 caseload has fallen below four lakh mark today to 396,729. This number translates to just 4.1% of total cases. This is the lowest after 140 days. The total active cases were 390,459 on July 20,” the government said in a press release.

 

There were 39,109 recoveries in the last 24 hours as against new cases which meant the total number of active cases slumped by 6,519, as per the ministry’s dashboard. The total number of recoveries and fatalities, meanwhile, is at 9,139,901 and 140,573 respectively. Recoveries, active cases and deaths constitute 94.45%, 4.10% and 1.45%, respectively, of India’s total cases.

Also Read | With 32,981 fresh Covid-19 cases, trend of fewer than 40,000 daily infections continues for 8th day

India has continued the trend of reporting more new recoveries than daily Covid-19 cases as in the last 10 days, the government noted. Additionally, it said new cases recorded per million population in India in the last seven days, 182, are among the lowest in the world.

These numbers come even as it came to light Adar Poonawalla’s Serum Institute of India (SII) has applied for emergency use authorisation of Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 candidate, Covishield. This makes the Pune-based SII the second firm to have sought emergency use authorisation in India, after America’s Pfizer Inc, and the first indigenous firm to do so.

tags
top news
Akhilesh Yadav detained outside his house for protesting against farm laws
Akhilesh Yadav detained outside his house for protesting against farm laws
India exported more, imported less from China in 2020 amid border friction
India exported more, imported less from China in 2020 amid border friction
‘BJP govt should withdraw farm laws or quit’: Mamata Banerjee at West Midnapore rally
‘BJP govt should withdraw farm laws or quit’: Mamata Banerjee at West Midnapore rally
‘Landmark achievement’: Govt as active Covid-19 cases fall below 400,000
‘Landmark achievement’: Govt as active Covid-19 cases fall below 400,000
28 more hospitalised in AP’s Eluru with symptoms of mysterious disease
28 more hospitalised in AP’s Eluru with symptoms of mysterious disease
Actor-politician Vijayashanti joins BJP, day after meeting Amit Shah
Actor-politician Vijayashanti joins BJP, day after meeting Amit Shah
4th phase of DDC polls: Internet suspended in South Kashmir as ‘precautionary measure’
4th phase of DDC polls: Internet suspended in South Kashmir as ‘precautionary measure’
PM Modi’s ‘vocal for local tourism’ push at Agra metro project inauguration
PM Modi’s ‘vocal for local tourism’ push at Agra metro project inauguration
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In