Home / India News / ‘Landmark peak, active Covid-19 cases lowest after 170 days’: Health ministry

‘Landmark peak, active Covid-19 cases lowest after 170 days’: Health ministry

The total number of active cases in the country stands at 2,78,690 while the total discharged cases are at 97,61,538 with 21,430 new discharges in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry tally.

india Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 13:35 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Healthcare workers in PPE coveralls collect swab samples for Covid-19 test at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal in New Delhi, on Saturday.
Healthcare workers in PPE coveralls collect swab samples for Covid-19 test at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal in New Delhi, on Saturday.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
         

As India’s daily Covid-19 caseload dropped to 18,732 on Sunday, the Union health ministry called it “landmark peak in country’s infection trajectory”.

“Landmark peak in India’s Covid-19 trajectory as daily new cases drop to 18,732 after 6 months. India’s total active caseload has fallen to 2.78 lakh (2,78,690) today. This is the lowest after 170 days,” the ministry said on Twitter.

 

It also said that India has reported a trend of sustained decrease in the number of active cases. “India’s present active caseload consists of just 2.74 per cent of India’s total positive cases,” it said.

The total recovered cases stand at 97,61,538. The gap between recovered and active cases, that is steadily increasing, is nearing 95 lakh and presently stands at 94,82,848, the ministry said.

India’s Covid-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,01,87,850 on Sunday.

Maharashtra has 59,223 active cases while Kerala has 63,927 active Covid-19 cases, according to the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, a total of 16,81,02,657 samples were tested for Covid-19 up to December 26. Of these, 9,43,368 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

