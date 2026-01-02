Landslide blocks Srinagar–Baramulla National Highway in Kashmir, traffic halted

A landslide has hit the Eco Park area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, blocking the Srinagar–Baramulla National Highway and bringing traffic to a halt. The landslide occurred near Eco Park on the Uri subdivision stretch of the Baramulla–Srinagar National Highway. (Representative Image/ANI)

According to reports reaching Kashmir News Service (KNS), the landslide occurred near Eco Park on the Uri subdivision stretch of the Baramulla–Srinagar National Highway.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Weather updates in Jammu and Kashmir Tourist hotspots Gulmarg and Sonamarg received fresh snowfall on Thursday as a western disturbance continued to affect Kashmir, officials said.

While Gulmarg recorded two to three inches of snow, Sonamarg received heavier snowfall of around five to six inches.

The Meteorological Department said there was no likelihood of any major western disturbance over the region for the next 20 days.

Fresh snowfall and slippery road conditions disrupted traffic on the highway leading to Gulmarg, with several vehicles getting stranded. The Mughal Road, which connects south Kashmir with the Poonch and Rajouri districts of the Jammu division, was closed to traffic.

The Simthan Road linking Anantnag with the Kishtwar and Doda districts was also shut as a precautionary measure. Several parts of Kashmir witnessed rainfall during the day.

Sadna Top in Kupwara district recorded five to six inches of fresh snow, while Tulail in Gurez received between nine and 12 inches. The upper reaches of Pahalgam also saw two to three inches of snowfall.

The MeT office in Srinagar said the weather is likely to remain cloudy, with light rain or snow at scattered places. “Overall, no major western disturbances are expected till January 20, with only a few feeble systems,” the office said.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, which was 4.6 degrees above the seasonal average. Gulmarg remained the coldest place in the region, with the mercury settling at minus 5.5 degrees Celsius, about 2.5 degrees lower than the previous night, officials said.