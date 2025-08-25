Landslide in J&K's Udhampur, petrol pump buried under debris

A massive landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district has buried a petrol pump under the debris. The landslide, which struck the Balli Nullah area of Udhampur on Sunday, brought huge of debris down the mountainside and buried a Hindustan Petroleum pump. Udhampur: Debris of a petrol pump damaged by a landslide on Jammu-Srinagar highway.(PTI)

Officials said the incident caused heavy disruption in the area, though there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Rescue teams and machinery were pressed into service soon after the landslide to clear the debris and assess the damage.

Traffic movement along the stretch has been severely affected, and authorities have advised commuters to take alternate routes until clearance work is completed.

"The route is blocked in Dudhar Nallah at Dhar Road..There are big rocks here. People are very upset. It happened in the morning...This has been happening all monsoon...People are trying to cross this road to reach Udhampur. A bus is trying to help the stranded people reach there...People are trying to get to the bus," the local told news agency ANI.

According to the petrol pump's owner, Jai Pal Singh Jamwal, the landslide hit around 7 pm on Sunday. "There was a crack in the mountain nearby, which caused the load on the petrol pump to be very high. Due to which this whole collapse happened," Jamwal reportedly said.

He also said there were no casualties because the mountain cracking was seen from afar, and people around stood prepared by taking out stuff from the petrol pump. "There was no loss of life here, but there was a lot of damage to the HP petrol pump. The landslide is still going on," a fire official reportedly said.