Largest paddy procurement since state’s formation: Chhattisgarh govt

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 15:52 IST

The Congress government in Chhattisgarh claimed on Friday the state has set a record of highest paddy procurement this year since its formation in 2000.

The government said in a press release that in the Kharif marketing year 2019-20, about 83 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has been procured till Thursday evening on the last day of procurement at support price and paddy procurement.

“In comparison to last year, 250,000 more farmers have sold paddy in the state. About 80 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was purchased in the state at the support price last year,” the press release stated claiming the final figures are yet to come.

“More than Rs 14,500 crore of paddy procurement in the state this year has been paid directly to the farmers in their bank accounts. The fourth token has also been issued to farmers in committees and 3.5 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has been purchased on the fourth token,” the press release claimed.

“Last year, in 2018-19, a total of 15,71,000 farmers had sold paddy, while this year till date, 18,45,000 farmers sold paddy,” it said.

In November 2019, the Congress government had decided to procure paddy at Rs 1835 per quintal, at the Centre fixed rate but also said it is committed to fulfilling all the promises made to the state’s farmers.

It had also said that it will find a way so that farmers get Rs 2500 per quintal.

The Centre had fixed Rs 1815 per quintal for common grade paddy and Rs 1835 per quintal for Grade A paddy as compensation.

Later, a five-member committee was constituted to study how a benefit of Rs 2500 per quintal could be ensured to farmers.

The committee will submit its report ahead of the state assembly’s budget session and thereafter a new scheme will be launched to pay the remaining amount to the farmers.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had said in December last year that the notified minimum support price and the difference amount will also be transferred into the farmers’ account.

“The minimum support price for paddy will be given to farmers as per the rate fixed by the Centre, while a new scheme will be initiated in order to pay the farmers the difference amount to make it Rs 2500 per quintal,” Baghel had said.