‘Last spoke at…’: Daughter's emotional tribute to IAF officer killed in Pak shelling

Indian Air Force (IAF) sergeant Surendra Moga’s daughter on Sunday gave an emotional tribute to her father, who was martyred in Pakistan's shelling in Jammu and Kashmir’s RS Pura sector on Saturday. Surendra Kumar Moga had been posted at the 39th wing of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Udhampur airbase (File Photo)

Sergeant Moga’s daughter, Vartika Moga, said that she was proud of her father for dying to defend the country.

"I am feeling proud. My father was a very good man. I’m proud that he got martyred while killing the enemies and protecting the nation,” Vartika told the media.

On being asked when she last spoke to sergeant Moga, his daughter said it was last night at around 9 pm.

“Last time, we talked to him at 9 PM last night, and he said that drones are roaming but not attacking,” she said.

Vartika said that she wants to become a soldier like her dad when she grows up to avenge his death from the neighbouring country.

“Pakistan should be finished entirely. There shouldn't even be a mention of Pakistan. I want to become a soldier like my father and avenge his death. I will finish them off one by one," she said.

Sergeant Surendra Moga’s mortal remains were brought to his native Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan on Sunday for his last rites with full state honours.

Pakistan's ceasefire understanding violations

India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire understanding on Saturday, agreeing to cease hostilities after days in the aftermath of New Delhi's Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the Punjab province.

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri said that the ceasefire understanding was effective from Saturday, 5 PM IST. But Pakistan went on to violate the understanding by shelling along the LoC and drone activities from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat, the entirety of the International land border between both countries.

The authorities have said that the situation was under control by Sunday morning and the hostilities had ceased. But the armed forces remain vigilant and have the order to deal with any violations in a befitting manner.