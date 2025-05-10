Govt confirms Pak has broken ceasefire, Army to deal strongly with violations

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday said that Indian armed forces are responding to ceasefire violations by Pakistan, just hours after the truce was agreed upon. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addresses the media, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 10, 2025.(MEA)

He added that the armed forces have been instructed to “deal strongly” with any such violations.

“We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and handle the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation and have been given strict instructions to deal strongly to any repetition of border violations along the International Border and the LoC,” said Vikram Misri

His statement came after multiple drone sightings and explosions were reported in Jammu and Kashmir and various other cities, just hours after the two nations agreed to halt military action, prompting security forces to activate air defence systems.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed his scepticism about the ceasefire declaration on social media amid the unfolding events.

"This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up," he posted on X, adding, “What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!"

Shelling and small arms fire were reported from the International Border (IB) and LoC in the R S Pura sector, Akhnoor in Jammu, and Nowshera in the Rajouri district, officials said.

Earlier, Misri announced that the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday.

“Pakistan called Indian Directors General of Military Operations at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours IST,” Vikram Misri had said.

He added that instructions have been issued on both sides to implement this understanding and the DGMOs will have another discussion on May 12 at 12pm.