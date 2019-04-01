33 Karnal juvenile home inmates booked for vandalising barracks, office

As many as 33 inmates of the juvenile detention centre in Haryana’s Madhuban were booked after they vandalised the barracks and office of the centre superintendent, following a late night clash on Saturday.

As per information, the incident took place around 10.30pm when two inmates got into a brawl. When the security guards were taking them out for first-aid, the other inmates came out of their barracks by breaking the doors and got into a clash.

Some inmates even tried to escape the centre by jumping the wall with the help of a broken almirah but were overpowered by the security guards.Centre superintendent Krishan Kumar, who is the complainant in the case, said they had to call additional forces, including a fire tender at midnight, as the inmates set the records and furniture on fire.

Loopholes exposed

The incident has exposed various security loopholes at the centre, which houses 105 juveniles booked for heinous crimes. Since police officials cannot be deputed at the centre as per the Juvenile Justice Act, cops in civvies were deployed to take care of the centre. However, they too failed to stop the situation from escalating.

The 33 inmates have been booked under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (threat of injury to public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) of IPC. Police superintendent Surender Singh Bhoria said a magisterial inquiry was going on in the matter.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 10:06 IST