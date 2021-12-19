Latest terrorist killings reveal Pakistan hell-bent on disturbing peace in Kashmir: Top cop

Police said the latest killing of three Pakistani terrorists in Srinagar in about a month revealed the neighbouring country is hell-bent on disturbing peace in Kashmir valley.

Inspector general of police Vijay Kumar spoke to the media after a terrorist was gunned down in the Harwan area of Srinagar on Sunday in a joint operation. Kumar said all the killed men were involved in several terror crimes, including attacks on police and security forces and civilian killings.

“Three Pakistani terrorists were killed in Srinagar within 33 days. They were involved in several terror crimes including attacks on police and security forces and civilian killings. It shows that Pakistan is hell-bent to disturb peace in the Valley, especially in Srinagar,” the top police officer was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In an earlier update, the Jammu & Kashmir Police said the slain terrorist has been identified as one Saifulla alias Abu Khalid, who was a resident of Pakistan's Karachi and affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

Kumar said the terrorist had infiltrated India back in 2016 and was active in Harwan over the past few years.

