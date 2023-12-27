Latha Rajinikanth denies cheating charges, calls it ‘price of being a celebrity’

Latha Rajinikanth, wife of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, has spoken out against the cheating case filed against her in connection with the Tamil film ‘Kochadaiiyaan’ after she was granted bail by a Bengaluru court on Tuesday. Latha denied the allegations claiming it is the “price we pay for being celebrities”. Latha Rajinikanth speaks on the cheating case filed against her.

“For me, it's a case of humiliation and harassment and exploitation of a popular person. This is the price we pay for being celebrities. So there may not be a big case, but the news becomes very big. There is no fraudulence,” Latha Rajinikanth told ANI.

Chennai-based Ad Bureau Advertising Pvt Ltd has filed a case of cheating against her concerning the rights of the 2014 movie. The complainant claimed to have lent ₹10 crore to Media One, one of the producers of the film, and has alleged that Latha Rajinikanth signed as a guarantor.

“I have nothing to do with the money that is being reported. That is between Media One and the concerned people. They have already settled and the topic is between them. I made sure as a guarantor that they have been paid.”

On Tuesday, an additional chief metropolitan magistrate court granted her bail upon furnishing a ₹1 lakh personal bond and ₹25,000 in cash, reported Deccan Herald.

In October, the Supreme Court restored the charges against Latha Rajinikanth in the matter.

"Accordingly, the SLP(Crl) No. 9818/2022 and SLP(Crl.) No. 8327/2022 is disposed of by restoring the final report filed. However, liberty is granted to the petitioner(s) in SLP(Crl.) No.8327/2022 to file an appropriate application, if so advised, seeking discharge," the court said.

"We make it clear that if such application is filed on behalf of the petitioner(s), the findings rendered under the impugned order will not stand in the way, and the Trial Court is directed," the court said.

"Taking into consideration the further submissions made, the physical presence of the petitioner-accused shall stand dispensed with until and unless the same is required by the Trial Court," the court said.

"We further make it clear that we have not expressed any opinions on the merits of the case and it is well open to the parties to resolve the issue, also through mediation," the court said.