Launched with much fanfare, PMC’s 24x7 water project runs into work-flow trouble

Launched with much fanfare, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is now struggling to execute one of its ambitious project - 24x7 water scheme – with work moving ahead with snail’s speed amid litigations and delay by contractor.

To give equal water supply to the city and stop water leakages, PMC had decided to execute this project in 2018 with proposal including to shift the old water pipelines on almost 1,600km length and building more than 100 new water tanks to ensure equitable water supply to every household.

However, the consultant of the project has already left the job and refused to work with Pune Municipal Corporation while the two contractors are appointed to do this work. The consultant, who was appointed against the consultation fee of ₹18 crore, pulled out in September citing delay in work. The consultant had the option of leaving the project due to force majeure as per a clause in the contract.

Later two firms already roped in for executing the project Larsen & Toubro and another being Jain Irrigation were recently asked by civic body to carry forward the work.

Earlier, the PMC had stopped the work of Jain Irrigation but as the company challenged this decision with arbitrator, who ruled in favour of private firm, the PMC reappointed the firm to carry out remaining work.

‘It is true that the work was undergoing at got slow pace few days ago mainly due to Covid-19 pandemic as there was a shortage of labours and material. Now the work is in progress and the construction for almost 70 to 80 water tanks has been completed. Even the 500km new water pipeline has also got laid with overall project is 40 per cent complete,” said Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

The project’s original deadline is March 2023. With only 16 months remaining for the completion date, the project’s pace must be increased, observed opposition leaders.

The project includes constructing 103 water tanks in various parts of the city. The PMC was raising funds through municipal bonds to implement the project that includes supply, installation, commissioning and operation of the 24x7 water supply system mainly to reduce water loss and ensure equitable water supply to the city

Mohol said, “We had earlier stopped the contractor to do work due to delay. But as he challenged the decision, which came in his favor, PMC appointed him again. For such mega projects, many hurdles came when actual work starts and we are overcoming on it, step by step.”

According to PMC executive engineer Nandkishor Jagtap who is in charge for this project, even as consultant has left the job but, it would not affect the work. “We have all the drawings with us. Now the progress of work is good.”

Opposition parties Congress and Nationalist Congress Party have raised objections on this project and the delay that is being caused. NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “Many water tanks have still not been linked with water connections. Even after laying water pipeline, the roads were not reinstated properly.”

Recently standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne had organized the municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar’s visit at Laxmi Road and other peth areas and pointed out errors in the works.

Congress leader Aba Bagul blamed that on pilot basis the water meters are installed but they are not working.