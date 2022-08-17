Law minister Kartikeya Singh has ‘criminal cases’ in his name. BJP recalls ‘Lalu’s times’ to jab Nitish

Nitish Kumar’s new cabinet is already in news, but not for a good reason thanks to the induction of Kartikeya Singh from the Lalu Prasad-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as the law minister. According to reports, Singh faced criminal charges in a kidnapping case and had been asked to surrender before a court on August 16 – the day he took oath as a law minister in the Mahagathbandhan government.

On Tuesday, the Janata Dal-United (JDU) boss expanded his cabinet by inducting 31 new ministers, including 16 from key ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The BJP that was a ruling ally in Bihar before being relegated to the Opposition’s role after Kumar ditched the NDA is crying foul over Singh’s induction. BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi said the law minister should be immediately sacked. "If Kartikeya Singh (RJD) had a warrant against him, he should have surrendered. But he has taken oath as law minister. I ask Nitish, is he trying to take Bihar back to Lalu's times? Kartikeya Singh should be immediately dismissed," the former deputy CM said.

Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad urged the Patna high court to take note of the serious issue. He said he expects the CM to show some courage to take strict action against Singh.

When Kumar was asked about Singh‘s connection to criminal cases by reporters he said that he had no information on the alleged outstanding arrest warrant.

According to media reports, Singh was to surrender in Danapur court on August 16 in a kidnapping case but instead, he showed up at the Patna Raj Bhavan to take oath as the new minister in Nitish Kumar's new government. He is accused of plotting to abduct and murder a builder.

On August 12, Singh was granted interim protection till September 1 by the court, news agency ANI reported.

Singh's lawyer Madhusudan Sharma said his client is not an accused in any kidnapping case and he is not absconding as being reported. "Reports of Kartikeya Singh absconding in a kidnapping case are baseless. He is not a suspect in the case. His involvement is not mentioned in the investigation... No evidence was found against him. Police found him innocent," Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A report by news agency PTI showed more than 70 per cent of the newly sworn-in ministers in Bihar have declared criminal cases against themselves. Kumar and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav also have cases registered against them.