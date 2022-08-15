BJP won't think of allying with Nitish Kumar in future: RK Singh
- The BJP MP, who represents Ara Lok Sabha seat, also claimed that the 71-year-old will leader remain in his chair only until the RJD agrees to Tejashwi Yadav remaining the deputy CM, and not aim for the top seat of power.
Union minister Raj Kumar Singh on Sunday asserted that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has burnt his bridges with the BJP and any attempts at a realignment in the future will be met with opposition.
"While in alliance with us, it is well known he never allowed ministers from BJP to function freely. But now he will be at the RJD's beck and call, even rush to Lalu Prasad’s home if he gets a call at midnight," said Singh, who was an IAS officer trusted by Kumar before he moved to Delhi to become the Union home secretary.
The BJP leader claimed that his party was "not worried" about losing Kumar to the opposition camp and ridiculed JD(U) leaders' assertion that the Bihar CM could pose a challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Will other regional leaders like Mamata and KCR accept his leadership? His party is number three in Bihar and unlikely to win even 10 seats in the 243-strong assembly on its own," Singh said here.
"He has broken all records of changing loyalties. But one can be cheated once or twice. Not again and again. I am sure BJP will never think of allying with him in future. Even if it does, many will oppose such a move. I will, certainly, in my personal capacity," the minister of power and new & renewable energy added.
Independence Day: 5 iconic places in Bengaluru that are illuminated in tricolour
The country is celebrating the 75th Independence Day and many iconic places across the nation have been decorated with tri-coloured lights. Vidhana Soudha Vidhana Soudha is illuminated in tri colour from August 15 as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations and thousands of people have been visiting the place at night to experience the lighting.2.
No ‘hello’, only 'Vande Mataram' for calls, Maharashtra officials told: Report
“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hellonewly-appointed Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwarwar announced, news agency PTI reported. He said a formal government order on the same will be out by August 18. The minister made the announcement in one of his first decisions, shortly after chief minister Eknath Shinde handed out portfolios in the state cabinet.
HP cabinet gives nod for setting up 76 model wellness centres
Himachal Pradesh cabinet has given the nod for setting up 76 model health wellness centres. The state cabinet met on Saturday evening wherein it decided to open patwar circle Spilo in Pooh tehsil of Kinnaur district to facilitate the people of the area. It also decided to create patwar circle Shikroha under Sadar Bilaspur tehsil. It gave its approval to create Kanungo circle Kelodhar under Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district.
HP apple growers dissatisfied with opening prices announced by Adani
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella organisation of different farmers' unions, have rejected the prices announced by Adani Agri Fresh – a company that imports fruit. Sourced from farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The fruit supply chains in Himachal have announced a marginal increase in the opening price for A-grade premium apples for Rs 76 per kilogram against Rs 72 it offered last year.
Gunfight breaks out with terrorists in Rajouri
A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Kandra Hill area of Rajouri, officials said on Sunday. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Today, around 7.30pm, an operational contact was established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and SOG with terrorists at Kandra Hill in Rajouri.” A senior police officer said that a team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Kandra Hill on a specific input.
