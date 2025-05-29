Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Lawrence Bishnoi gang sharpshooter killed during police encounter in UP's Hapur

PTI |
May 29, 2025 09:25 AM IST

The deceased has been identified as Naveen Kumar and was wanted in multiple cases. 

A joint team of Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) and Delhi Police gunned down a sharpshooter of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang in an encounter in the Hapur Kotwali area, officials said on Thursday.

A joint team of Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) and Delhi Police gunned down a sharpshooter in Hapur.(Representational)
The deceased has been identified as Naveen Kumar, who was wanted in multiple cases, including for murder and under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), a senior police officer said.

ADGP (STF) Amitabh Yash said in a statement that on Wednesday night, a joint team of STF's Noida unit and Delhi Police’s Special Cell engaged in a gunfight with criminals in the Hapur Kotwali area, in which Kumar was seriously injured.

Kumar was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

A resident of Loni in Ghaziabad district, Kumar was an active sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who worked closely with gang member Hashim Baba, the ADGP said.

As many as 20 cases, including for murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, robbery and under MCOCA, were registered against Kumar in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.

Kumar was first booked at the Seemapuri police station in Delhi under the Arms Act in 2008. In 2009, he allegedly committed a murder in the Sahibabad police station area, the officer said, adding that he was booked under the Gangster Act in Uttar Pradesh in 2010. 

India News / Lawrence Bishnoi gang sharpshooter killed during police encounter in UP's Hapur
