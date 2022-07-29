Home / India News / Lawyer seeks resignation of madras HC judge for praising BJP’s TN chief

Lawyer seeks resignation of madras HC judge for praising BJP’s TN chief

india news
Published on Jul 29, 2022 11:57 PM IST
K Bharathi, a lawyer, has written to the Chief Justice of the Madras high court, Munishwar Nath Bhandari, calling for the resignation of a judge on the Madurai bench of the Madras high court, justice G R Swaminathan , who appreciated Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai in a July 27 order, on the grounds that the judiciary should be independent and cannot support any party or party leader
The letter is about Justice Swaminathan’s July 27 order in which he complimented Annamalai for raising the issue of the fraudulent issuance of Indian passports to Indian and Sri Lankan nationals using forged documents. (Representational photo)
The letter is about Justice Swaminathan’s July 27 order in which he complimented Annamalai for raising the issue of the fraudulent issuance of Indian passports to Indian and Sri Lankan nationals using forged documents. (Representational photo)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

K Bharathi, a lawyer, has written to the Chief Justice of the Madras high court, Munishwar Nath Bhandari, calling for the resignation of a judge on the Madurai bench of the Madras high court, justice G R Swaminathan , who appreciated Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai in a July 27 order, on the grounds that the judiciary should be independent and cannot support any party or party leader.

Bharathi who represents the Democratic Advocates’ Association said that justice Swaminathan’s continuation is a threat to the judiciary’s independence as it would cause fear among the public who want to raise issues against the BJP. “Judiciary is an independent state organ. It cannot be a supporter of any party or leader of any party. It must uphold democracy and function without partiality,” he wrote in his letter.

The letter is about justice Swaminathan’s July 27 order in which he complimented Annamalai for raising the issue of the fraudulent issuance of Indian passports to Indian and Sri Lankan nationals using forged documents. “I compliment Shri. K Annamalai, the State Bharatiya Janata Party President for having taken up the cause. He has played the role of a watch dog in a democracy. But for him the matter would not have come to light,” the order said.

The complainant noted that the contents of the order have been published widely. “We are not opposed to any individual person giving a statement to praise or to give a compliment to any party or leader. But a judge who is having the higher post should not give statements like this in the High Court’s order,” advocate Bharathi said.

Justice Swaminathan was recently in the news for initiating contempt proceedings against activist A Shankar who made some insinuations about the former’s order quashing an FIR in December 2021 against controversial YouTuber M Maridhas who has the backing of the BJP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out